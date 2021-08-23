Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Annual Pickleball Classic held in Cape Girardeau

A player hits the ball in the First Annual Pickleball Classic at the Cape Girardeau Country Club.
A player hits the ball in the First Annual Pickleball Classic at the Cape Girardeau Country Club.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The First Annual Pickleball Classic kicked off this weekend at the Cape Girardeau Country Club.

More than a hundred participants came out from many areas around the country for the event.

We caught up with Julie Straus who says she is excited to see such a full house with their first event there.

She helped in taking the old tennis courts there and making them into a pickleball court.

“I heard about pickleball and then a couple years later, I ended up joining out here because the club wanted to do pickleball,” Straus said. “So, as a result of that, I just worked real hard to get this to happen and so here we are.”

She said it helps a player in a variety of ways including physical health.

“To me, the great thing about pickleball is it’s just a lot of fun,” Straus said. “So you get fitness, fun and fellowship, all wrapped into one. So my community is the pickleball community. Not only just here but all over. So, to me it’s great. It’s great for the City of Cape Girardeau.”

Participants that placed in the top three in their division wins a medal.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Carbondale shooting leaves one SIU student dead, three people injured
On Friday, August 20, McCracken County Police arrested 3 individuals for selling drugs.
3 arrested in McCracken Co. after police find $10K worth of Methamphetamine
A drug intended to kill parasitic worms in livestock is flying off shelves, by people attempt...
Some COVID-19 patients use Dewormer drug despite it not approved by FDA
A local safe house for domestic violence victims is making a change to their name. According to...
Local Safe House for domestic violence victims changes name
Letia Leco and Richard Flowers were arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in...
2 arrested in connection to Graves Co. catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Grace Church held their back to school event in Cape Girardeau on Sunday.
Grace Church gives back with back to school event
SIU student shooting
SIU student shooting
Classes start at Southesat Missouri State University tomorrow. While there's excitement about...
Classes start at SEMO
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19