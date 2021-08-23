First Annual Pickleball Classic held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The First Annual Pickleball Classic kicked off this weekend at the Cape Girardeau Country Club.

More than a hundred participants came out from many areas around the country for the event.

We caught up with Julie Straus who says she is excited to see such a full house with their first event there.

She helped in taking the old tennis courts there and making them into a pickleball court.

“I heard about pickleball and then a couple years later, I ended up joining out here because the club wanted to do pickleball,” Straus said. “So, as a result of that, I just worked real hard to get this to happen and so here we are.”

She said it helps a player in a variety of ways including physical health.

“To me, the great thing about pickleball is it’s just a lot of fun,” Straus said. “So you get fitness, fun and fellowship, all wrapped into one. So my community is the pickleball community. Not only just here but all over. So, to me it’s great. It’s great for the City of Cape Girardeau.”

Participants that placed in the top three in their division wins a medal.

