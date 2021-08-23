Heartland Votes
First Alert: Heat advisory issued through Thursday

Temperatures will quickly warm up today!
Temperatures will quickly warm up today!
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog will be present in several areas this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are muggy in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Skies will be sunny this afternoon with temperatures quickly warming up.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s, but due to very humid conditions it will feel more like 100-105 degrees.

A heat advisory goes into effect at noon today and lasts through 7 p.m. Thursday for the western half of the Heartland.

Heat index values will range between 100-108 degrees.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible by the afternoon and early evening.

Daily chances for pop-up showers or storms are possible the rest of the week.

A frontal system will move near the Heartland by the end of next weekend could slightly cool temps and lower humidity, plus bring rain.

