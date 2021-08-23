Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Fiber company leader hopes to bring more fiber-optic internet to rural southeast Mo.

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The effort continues to bring broadband internet service to rural communities in southeast Missouri, and leaders with Go SEMO hope the state’s huge financial commitment to broadband means more resources to make it happen.

Last week Governor Mike Parson announced a $400-million broadband investment to bring connectivity to every corner of the state.

That’s welcome news to Go SEMO Fiber, now in its fourth year of a major project to bring hope of high-speed internet to its customers in six southeast Missouri counties.

“We’ll effectively wrap up our fiber buildout of 2,000 miles in our six county territory this September,” Loyd Rice said.

Loyd Rice is the fiber services manager for GoSEMO Fiber. His crews have spent the last four years bringing high-speed internet to thousands of people across southeast Missouri.

“We’ve effectively built past at least half of Stoddard County, all of Scott County, because its right here in the middle of the territory, all of Mississippi County, some of New Madrid, Cape and Bollinger Counties, that’s the six county territory,” Rice said.

Rice said it costs roughly $30,000 per mile to build out that fiber, so the governor’s multimillion-dollar-commitment to broadband is welcome news.

“Our hope is that some of that money will filter right on down to the broadband level,” Rice said.

“It’s very difficult to do your best in school when you’re focusing on your internet capabilities,” Suzanne Mosier said.

Three Rivers student Suzanne Mosier lives between Kelso and Benton.

“I have had the difficulty of getting enough internet together to my computer and running out of internet in the month to get all my homework done,” Mosier said.

“There has been a COVID grant through Go SEMO where they have most recently ran lines to my house within the last few weeks that has proven to be helpful,” she said.

“We really hope because what we see happen in our service territory, where we’ve already deployed every day, lives are changing, small businesses, work from home and more importantly as we head back to school, school from home,” Rice said.

You can see where they are in the project on GoSEMO.com

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KeeShanna Jackson was died in a shooting early Sunday, August 23. (Photo courtesy of family)
Family seeks answers after SIU student dies, 3 people injured in Carbondale shooting
On Friday, August 20, McCracken County Police arrested 3 individuals for selling drugs.
3 arrested in McCracken Co. after police find $10K worth of Methamphetamine
A local safe house for domestic violence victims is making a change to their name. According to...
Safe House for domestic violence victims changes name
A boy points at a truck at the Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show in Perryville on Saturday.
Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show gives back to Down Syndrome Association
At least 10 people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes...
22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee

Latest News

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center also reported 132 new resolved cases.
74 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.
KayDee Mitchell smiles as she starts her day crop dusting farm fields in southeast Missouri.
Soaring to new heights: Dexter crop duster is born to fly
Missouri’s new state guidelines allow you to get a substitute teaching certificate two ways:...
Mo. Board of Education permanently allows training option to become substitute teacher
The Perry County Health Department reported 72 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, August 23.
72 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.
The Missouri task force is reviewing the treatment and support of sexual assault victims in...
Mo. online hearing asks public input on rights of victims of sexual assault