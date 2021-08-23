Cape Girardeau Co. investigating report of armed robbery
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is investigating a report of an armed robbery.
According to deputies, they received a report at 9:16 p.m. on Sunday, August 22 of an armed robbery in a parking lot of a business in the Fruitland area.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found the suspect(s) had left the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
