Birds of prey program to be held at Sam A. Baker State Park

By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An interactive program featuring birds of prey will be held at Sam A. Baker State Park at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 4.

The family friendly event will allow visitors to get up close and personal with Missouri raptors, such as hawks, owls and falcons.

The World Bird Sanctuary will host the free program.

The event will be held at the park’s amphitheater.

Due to limited seating, visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines.

For more information about the event, contact Sam A. Baker State Park at 573-856-4411.

