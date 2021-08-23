Ill. State Police hold active shooter training at Vienna High School

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - About 50 officers from the Illinois State Police districts attended active shooter training at Vienna High School on Monday, August 23.

“We must all train and work together, especially in rural areas. Vienna is a great community and the school system has been very proactive in supporting law enforcement. Student safety appears to be a priority, as it should be. District 22 greatly appreciates the use of the training venue and hospitality,” said Tom Parks, ISP master sergeant, in a release from the high school.

According to Vienna High School, the active shooter training included real life situations that officers may have to respond to.

Illinois State Police districts held active shooter training at Vienna High School. (Vienna High School)

Staff from the school took part in the training as role players, which school Superintendent Joshua Stafford said also gave them safety insight.

They will be sharing reflections with the school safety team, which was established in Vienna five years ago to serve as a comprehensive student center approach.

“Being able to host this group in any school building is a win for students and community safety and the ISP districts cover a lot of territory and them coming together with officers from other agencies not only allows for relationship building but also gives all of these officers and agencies familiarity with our school facilities, staff and system. These things alone are a major win for everyone on a normal day, let alone in the event that they would need to respond to an emergency,” said Joshua Stafford, school superintendent.

