74 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 23.

The health center also reported 132 new resolved cases.

As of Monday, they said 61,230 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the county.

8/23/2021 at 3pm: COVID-19 Update. *Please note due to multiple request we have added the number of active cases broken down by age group. Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Monday, August 23, 2021

Also on Monday, Saint Francis Healthcare System gave an update on its COVID-19 hospitalizations.

They said they had 44 total COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 35 in its COVID-19 Care Unit and 18 on ventilators.

According to Saint Francis, not all vented COVID-19 patients are on the COVID Care Unit.

Information on St. Francis Healthcare hospitalizations can be found at: https://www.sfmc.net/covid19/. Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Monday, August 23, 2021

