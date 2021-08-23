74 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 23.
The health center also reported 132 new resolved cases.
As of Monday, they said 61,230 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the county.
Also on Monday, Saint Francis Healthcare System gave an update on its COVID-19 hospitalizations.
They said they had 44 total COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 35 in its COVID-19 Care Unit and 18 on ventilators.
According to Saint Francis, not all vented COVID-19 patients are on the COVID Care Unit.
