72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 72 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 23.
The newly reported cases are:
- 0-12 years - 10
- 13-17 years - 5
- 18-64 years - 45
- 65 and up - 12
A summary of the cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 265
- Released from isolation - 3,505
- Deaths - 66
The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.