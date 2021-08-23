Heartland Votes
72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 72 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 23.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 72 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, August 23.

The newly reported cases are:

  • 0-12 years - 10
  • 13-17 years - 5
  • 18-64 years - 45
  • 65 and up - 12

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 265
  • Released from isolation - 3,505
  • Deaths - 66

The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

