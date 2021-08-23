72 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.

Heartland Votes
The Perry County Health Department reported 72 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, August 23.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 72 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, August 23.

The newly reported cases were:

  • 0-12 years - 10
  • 13-17 years - 5
  • 18-64 years - 45
  • 65 and up - 12

A summary of the total cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 265
  • Released from isolation - 3,505
  • Deaths - 66

The health department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, August 25.

It will be by appointment or walk-in. Kids under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

They will be offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

