72 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 72 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, August 23.

The newly reported cases were:

0-12 years - 10

13-17 years - 5

18-64 years - 45

65 and up - 12

A summary of the total cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 265

Released from isolation - 3,505

Deaths - 66

The health department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, August 25.

It will be by appointment or walk-in. Kids under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

They will be offering Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.