Corps of Engineers to dredge 2 southeast Missouri harbors

According to the Memphis District the three additional dredging will be in the Caruthersville...
According to the Memphis District the three additional dredging will be in the Caruthersville Harbor, New Madrid County Harbor in Mo. and Helena Harbor in Phillips County, Ark.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District added three additional dredging orders to their schedule on Thursday, August 19.

According to the Memphis District the three additional dredging will be in the Caruthersville Harbor, New Madrid County Harbor in Mo. and Helena Harbor in Phillips County, Ark.

The additional dredging orders total $1.8 million.

They said they are responsible for maintenance dredging of 10 harbors on the Mississippi River.

Dredging the harbors involves removing sediment from the authorized navigation channel. They said it also maintains a specific depth for a safe navigation in and out of the harbors.

Each harbor represents a critical infrastructure link to regional rail and highway transportation systems that are ensuring cost effective delivery of products and commodities to and from global markets.

