SEMO Food Bank and consumers are seeing higher food costs

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - As the numbers of COVID-19 grows higher so does has some everyday costs for the SEMO Food Bank and consumers in general.

“The southeast Missouri area is still seeing a higher need for food than it was before the pandemic started,” said Lisa Church, SEMO food bank Chief advancement officer.

The SEMO Food Bank is seeing higher food and fuel prices that has impacted the amount of food they have been able to get for the region.

“The freight prices have also increased and we would typically pay anywhere between $1,000 to $1,800 for a tractor trailer load of food but now we are paying from about $1,800 to about $2,800. So we’ve seen like a 20% increase there as well,” said Church.

Church said the cost of food for them has increased from 15% to 25%.

Families that are in the SNAP program are also seeing an increase by the USDA to go into effect on October 1st.

“The USDA has four different food plans that they develop that basically say this is how much it’s going to cost each month to feed a family of four. The thrifty food plan is the lowest cost of those four and that serves as the basis of SNAP benefits,” said Church. “The USDA has not changed or adapted that plan for purchasing power for 45 years.”

Church said that those in the SNAP program will have a little more benefits for purchasing healthy foods which will also allow them to improve their health.

“What this change means is that someone who receives SNAP benefits, their benefits will be adjusted with an increase of about $35 per person, per month,” said Church. “So that factors out to about a dollar per day that people will be able to use to buy healthier foods.”

For more information on the changes, you can find that here.

