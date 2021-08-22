Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show gives back to Down Syndrome Association

A boy points at a truck at the Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show in Perryville on Saturday.
A boy points at a truck at the Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show in Perryville on Saturday.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A show for big trucks took place today in Perryville where more than a hundred Semi trucks gathered in the downtown square.

The fourth annual Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show brought in hundreds of people to the event.

Along with showing off the trucks and bringing the community together, it also raises awareness and money for the Down Syndrome Association.

“My daughter Abigail is one that has down syndrome, so we use the Down Syndrome Association for a lot of educational resources,” Tiffany Rhoden said. “They’re a backbone to a lot of families that have children with down syndrome and this was a really awesome way to raise money for them.”

She thanks everyone for coming out to help support the cause and enjoy the event.

“It’s heartwarming,” Rhoden said. “It’s really heartwarming to know that we have, not only our trucker family but the Perry County community and surrounding communities that, the support, it’s amazing.”

Truckers came in from many states from across the nation to showcase their truck and help support the event.

Rhoden also thanks all the sponsors for the event as well.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Every officer with the Venice Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus.
All officers at small Ill. police department infected with COVID-19
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface
AMBER Alert for 6-week-old baby boy canceled; boy returned to mother
6-week-old baby in custody of Children and Family Services following earlier Amber Alert in Cleveland
Letia Leco and Richard Flowers were arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in...
2 arrested in connection to Graves Co. catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Pictured is a Redhawk branded Cessna 172 airplane.
SEMO University unveils new planes for aviation program
A local safe house for domestic violence victims is making a change to their name. According to...
Local Safe House for domestic violence victims changes name
A drug investigation puts three people behind bars in McCracken County.
Three arrested after drug investigation in McCracken County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19