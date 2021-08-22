Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Hot and very humid week ahead!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A hot and humid week is in store for the region as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the middle of the country. Heat and humidity will begin to build Monday, and will max out Tuesday thru Thursday. Heat Advisories have already been issued for much of the region and will likely need to be expanded. By later in the week there should be some moderation.

In the short term, tonight will be mainly clear and quiet....which will likely lead to some patchy fog late. Fog may be dense enough for local advisories Monday morning. Then Monday will be mainly sunny and sultry. Actual highs look to be about 90 to 93, but dew points will likely rise to the mid 70s by afternoon, resulting in Heat Index numbers of about 100 to 105. There may be enough instability for isolated thunderstorms to develop late Monday over the hills of Southeast MO.

The hottest days will be Tuesday thru Thursday as the upper ridges maxes out. H.I. numbers could be as highs as 105-110 during the afternoons. Only isolated thunderstorms are likely under the upper high. By the weekend the ridge weakens and temps should back down to near ‘normal’ along with a slightly better chance of thunderstorms.

