First Alert: hot and sunny

By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A much drier but hotter pattern is in store for the next several days.

 Brian Alworth says today will actually be a relatively nice day with light north winds behind a very weak front. 

Highs today will be around 90 with dew points in the low 70s.

Some patchy morning fog should give way to partly cloudy or even mostly sunny skies through the day.

This evening and overnight will be mostly clear and not too muggy.

Patchy fog is likely late tonight due to clear skies and calm winds.

The work week will be hot and very humid.

He also says a dirty upper ridge will be overhead which means lots of sunshine but maybe an isolated afternoon thunderstorm here and there. 

The big story will be the high heat index numbers as official highs of about 90 to 95 will combine with dew points in the mid to upper 70s.

The peak afternoon heat index numbers at about 105 to 110 especially about mid-week. 

This will likely impact after-school sports but by the weekend the ridge weakens a bit and allowing for moderating temps and a better chance of thunderstorms.

