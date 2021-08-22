HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back open for service as of Sunday, August 22.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the dredge has been completed at the work site allowing the ferry to reopen.

They also said the ferry is back operating on it’s regular summer schedule.

Round trip passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes, and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.

Drivers may check the ferry’s operating status by calling 731-693-0210 or checking the ferry’s Facebook page.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky. with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.

