Carbondale shooting leaves one SIU student dead, three people injured
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An SIU student is dead following a shooting.
Carbondale police responded to 500 block of West Cherry Street at 3:12 a.m. on Sunday.
After discovering the gunshot victim, they attempted to resuscitate the individual.
Three other victims came to the emergency department from the same location with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds
Those victims were not associated with SIU.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
The victim’s identity will not been released until family is notified.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.