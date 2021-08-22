Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Carbondale shooting leaves one SIU student dead, three people injured

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An SIU student is dead following a shooting.

Carbondale police responded to 500 block of West Cherry Street at 3:12 a.m. on Sunday.

After discovering the gunshot victim, they attempted to resuscitate the individual.

Three other victims came to the emergency department from the same location with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds

Those victims were not associated with SIU.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

The victim’s identity will not been released until family is notified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, August 20, McCracken County Police arrested 3 individuals for selling drugs.
3 arrested in McCracken Co. after police find $10K worth of Methamphetamine
A drug intended to kill parasitic worms in livestock is flying off shelves, by people attempt...
Some COVID-19 patients use Dewormer drug despite it not approved by FDA
Letia Leco and Richard Flowers were arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in...
2 arrested in connection to Graves Co. catalytic converter thefts
A local safe house for domestic violence victims is making a change to their name. According to...
Local Safe House for domestic violence victims changes name
AMBER Alert for 6-week-old baby boy canceled; boy returned to mother
6-week-old baby in custody of Children and Family Services following earlier Amber Alert in Cleveland

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
on Sunday. August 22, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 48 new...
48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
As of Sunday, August 22, the Dorena- Hickman Ferry has reopened.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back open
A stack of canned mixed vegetables sit on a shelf at the SEMO Food Bank.
SEMO Food Bank and consumers are seeing higher food costs