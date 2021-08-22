Carbondale shooting leaves one SIU student dead, three people injured

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An SIU student is dead following a shooting.

Carbondale police responded to 500 block of West Cherry Street at 3:12 a.m. on Sunday.

After discovering the gunshot victim, they attempted to resuscitate the individual.

Three other victims came to the emergency department from the same location with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds

Those victims were not associated with SIU.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

The victim’s identity will not been released until family is notified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

