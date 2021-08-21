Some COVID-19 patients use Dewormer drug despite it not approved by FDA

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A drug intended to kill parasitic worms in livestock is flying off shelves, by people attempt to self-treat COVD-19.

The drug called ivermectin, has not be approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19. If taken at high dosages it can be toxic to humans.

“You can’t get the concentration of that drug high enough to work, to prevent the replication of the virus,” Jeff Lawrence, veterinarian at Bootheel Small Animal Clinic, said.

Lawrence said this over-the-counter-drug is meant to kill parasites, not viruses like COVID-19. He said taking large doses can cause harmful side effects.

“Liver problems, possibly seizures, possibly ocular eye problems, and cardiac problems,” Lawrence said.

According to the FDA, ivermectin is highly concentrated for large animals like horse and cows which weigh much more than the average human.

“Animal doses tend to be higher than human does, just because they seem to metabolize drugs faster than what humans do,” Lawrence said.

According to an official at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, the center is treating COVID patients who’ve tried ivermectin to manage their symptoms.

During a news conference last week, Gretchen Price, a doctor at St. Francis, blamed misinformation for people turning to the drug.

“You don’t want to be here for a complication for overdosing yourself on ivermectin because you were trying to home treat your COVID. That doesn’t go well,” Price said.

Back at Bootheel Small Animal Clinic, Lawrence said people with COVID-19 should seek out treatments other than ivermectin.

“I would think it probably doesn’t do any good,” Lawrence said.

