S7HD reports risk level update and 62 new cases COVID-19 cases

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - There are 62 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There have also been 46 newly recovered cases.

According to a news release from the Southern Seven Health Department, Pope County will return to stable status based on the COVID-19 risk metrics.

This comes as part of their risk level update.

Alexander County had 248 potential new cases (based on 15 positive cases) per 100,000 reported.

The test positivity percentage for the county was 6.5% out of 169 tests.

ICU availability was 8.6%

Hardin County had 665 potential new cases (based on 26 positive cases) per 100,000 reported.

The test positivity percentage for the county was 8.2% out of 328 tests.

ICU availability was 8.6%

Johnson County had 538 potential new cases (based on 67 positive cases) per 100,000 reported.

The test positivity percentage for the county was 6.3% out of 1014 tests.

ICU availability was 8.6%.

COVID-like Illness (CLI) visits to Emergency Department (ED) were 18%.

Massac County had 476 potential new cases (based on 67 positive cases) per 100,000 reported.

The test positivity percentage for the county was 11.7% out of 384 tests.

ICU availability was 8.6%

Pulaski County had 751 potential new cases (based on 41 positive cases) per 100,000 reported.

The test positivity percentage for the county was 14.0% out of 307 tests.

ICU availability was 8.6%

Union County had 451 potential new cases (based on 76 positive cases) per 100,000 reported.

The test positivity percentage for the county was 5.9% out of 1,470 tests.

ICU availability was 8.6%

