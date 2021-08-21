Heartland Votes
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Heavy downpours possible again today....plus......excessive heat/humidity next week....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely today as a weakening cold front approaches from the northwest. We are not outlooked for severe storms, but heavy tropical downpours will once again be possible, causing localized runoff and flash flooding. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on and off pretty much any time today. Temps will be held down by extensive cloud cover, but enough sunshine should develop to push afternoon highs into the mid to upper 80s. Shower activity should die down after sunset, and Sunday should be much drier.

The main story for the week ahead will be excessive heat and humidity. With an upper ridge developing over the region, it will be mainly dry and very hot. Official highs of about 90 to 95 will combine with dew points in the mid 70s to push heat index/feels like numbers well above 100....even above 110 in some areas...during the afternoons. By late week the ridge weakens a bit, allowing for a few isolated storms and a slight moderation in temperatures.

