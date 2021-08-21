Heartland Votes
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Week ahead looking drier and hotter again....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
A few showers or thunderstorms could linger into the evening hours tonight, but the overall trend for the next few days will be for drier and hotter conditions. The best chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening looks to be east of the Mississippi River in IL and Ky. Otherwise we should eventually dry out overnight with partly cloudy conditions. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably warm: highs should range from about 88 to 92 with dew points near 70.

An upper ridge will build over the region to start the work week. This will bring hot, humid and mainly dry conditions. Highs Monday thru Thursday look to be in the 90 to 95 range, with dew points in the mid to upper 70s. This will put peak heat index numbers at about 100 to 110 during the afternoons....certainly high enough to be a concern for after-school sports. Isolated afternoon storms are possible, but most of the area should stay dry until next weekend when the ridge weakens.

