3 arrested in McCracken Co. after police find $10K worth of Methamphetamine

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people were arrested on Friday, August 20, after a drug investigation.

Jason P. Jett, 47, of Lackey Street was charged for trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Katie D. Sisco, 37, of Lackey Street was charged for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas W. Davis, 41, of Junction City, Kansas was charged for public intoxication that excludes alcohol.

The drugs the 3 individual had was worth $10K.

According to the McCracken Sheriff’ s Office the drug activity was located at 1033 Lackey Street in McCracken County.

They said that Jason Jett was selling the drugs methamphetamine from the residence.

After on Friday afternoon around 1 p.m. the officers had noticed Jett and Nicholas Davis in a parked vehicle.

Officers had search the vehicle finding about 90 grams of crystal methamphetamine and more than a pound of marijuana.

Also during the search officers said they discovered that Davis was influenced with substance.

They were then arrested.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.