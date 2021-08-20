SSM Health revises visitor policy

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Due to an increase in the the spread of COVID-19, SSM Health is revising its visitor policy throughout their health care sites, including Good Samaritan and St. Mary’s Hospitals.

SSM Health will re-implement visitor restrictions beginning Monday, August 23.

No visitors will be allowed at either hospital except under certain circumstances, such as end-of-life situations and when a visitor is essential for the patient’s care.

Obstetrics patients will be allowed two visitors during their stay and patients in pediatric settings will be allowed one visitor.

Hospital leaders said the policy change is a proactive measure meant to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and staff.

