Southeast Mo. State experiencing shuttle driver shortage

By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s another driver shortage affecting the Heartland.

This time it’s on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University where shuttle drivers are needed.

“People aren’t wanting to drive,” said Transportation Supervisor Kirk Sandfort.

He said there’s a driver shortage on campus due to the pandemic and a changing society.

“Back in the day, everybody looked forward to getting their license. We have a lot of students now that never had a license,” he said.

He said that makes the pool of finding drivers a lot smaller.

“We have a lot of retired teachers that drive. That have their CDL, but we have a really tough time finding students because we always depend on students to cover our night shift,” he said.

Which means there are fewer shuttles on campus.

“A lot of students have to travel across the campus to get different varieties to eat in the University Center; and that’s where a lot of classes are held in the library so, walking back and forth is a lot especially in the wintertime and when it’s really rainy in the spring,” he explained.

Graduate student Dominique Mcpeek said having fewer shuttles makes it harder for freshman, foreign and new students who just came to campus.

“We had the opportunity to go around and take wings out and just get to different parts of campus without having to walk, and later at night where they might not know the land as well as we did and where the sidewalks and lights are,” Mcpeek said.

Therefore, encouraging anyone with a license, to apply to be a driver.

I would love it if the university would hire more drivers to make it easier for students to get around.”

If you’re interested in becoming a campus shuttle bus driver, you can reach out to the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Transportation for an application.

