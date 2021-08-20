Southeast Mo. nursing home takes precautions in case of COVID-19 surge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The rise in COVID-19 cases in the Heartland led one southeast Missouri assisted living home to bring back policies designed to protect residents.

For the first time in months, staff at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau brought plexiglass shields out of storage to put back into dining areas to better protect residents.

They also brought back the outdoor visitation stations as another precaution.

It’s most recent visitation policy change calls for children under 12 to visit their loved ones outside only.

Those 12 and older can still visit their loved ones inside their rooms, two at a time, according to the marketing director.

“I know when we first got the word of a couple other places you know a month or so back that had an outbreak, everybody’s just like everybody on deck, get ready, its coming. You’re so scared and so nervous about it because we don’t want to go through what we did last year. No one does,” said Marketing Director Melody Harpur.

As of Friday, August 20, three employees out of about 400 have active COVID-19 cases on the campus, but Harpur said they still aren’t taking any chances and want to be prepared in case of an outbreak.

