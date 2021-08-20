Scott Co. Health Dept. reports 64 new cases of COVID-19 in past 2 days
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days.
The health department said they have 22 who have recovered.
A summary of cases includes:
- Total probable cases - 624
- Active probables - 54
- Recovered probables - 570
In the past week, the health department said this is the breakdown of the ages of new positives:
- 0-9 years - 13
- 10-19 years - 19
- 20-29 years - 27
- 30-39 years - 31
- 40-49 years - 14
- 50-59 years - 28
- 60-69 years - 6
- 70-79 years - 7
- 80+ years - 2
