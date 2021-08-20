Scott Co. Health Dept. reports 64 new cases of COVID-19 in past 2 days

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days.

The health department said they have 22 who have recovered.

A summary of cases includes:

Total probable cases - 624

Active probables - 54

Recovered probables - 570

In the past week, the health department said this is the breakdown of the ages of new positives:

0-9 years - 13

10-19 years - 19

20-29 years - 27

30-39 years - 31

40-49 years - 14

50-59 years - 28

60-69 years - 6

70-79 years - 7

80+ years - 2

