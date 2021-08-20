Heartland Votes
Scott Co. Health Dept. reports 64 new cases of COVID-19 in past 2 days

The Scott County Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days.
The Scott County Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days.

The health department said they have 22 who have recovered.

A summary of cases includes:

  • Total probable cases - 624
  • Active probables - 54
  • Recovered probables - 570

In the past week, the health department said this is the breakdown of the ages of new positives:

  • 0-9 years - 13
  • 10-19 years - 19
  • 20-29 years - 27
  • 30-39 years - 31
  • 40-49 years - 14
  • 50-59 years - 28
  • 60-69 years - 6
  • 70-79 years - 7
  • 80+ years - 2

Posted by Scott County Health Department on Friday, August 20, 2021

