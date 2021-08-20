Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Scattered storms tomorrow. Hot and humid Sunday.

By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are watching scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder this evening. Most of this activity will begin to weaken around sunset. A few areas have seen localized flooding due to heavier rain this afternoon. Temperatures this evening are in the middle 70s in areas which received rain to the upper 80s in dry areas. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s.

Saturday we will see a chance for scattered storms during the morning hours. A few of the storms will move across the Heartland during the predawn hours. Gusty winds will be possible with the stronger storms. After the morning thunderstorms move out of the area we will become partly cloudy with a few isolated afternoon storms developing. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

Sunday looks to be drier across the Heartland with only a slim chance for a pop up storm. It will be much warmer across the area with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures approaching 90 degrees. The heat index will be near 100 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A court upheld the conviction and 120-year sentence for Edward Lusk.
Court upholds 120-year prison sentence for Dexter, Mo. arsonist 3 years after appeal
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Every officer with the Venice Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus.
All officers at small Ill. police department infected with COVID-19
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky. Red indicates a high number of average daily cases.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 8/20/21
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 8/20/21
Your First Alert forecast at 5 p.m. on 8/20.
First Alert 5pm forecast for 8/20
Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. for 8/20.
First Alert 4pm forecast for 8/20
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/20.
First Alert noon forecast for 8/20