Scattered storms tomorrow. Hot and humid Sunday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are watching scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder this evening. Most of this activity will begin to weaken around sunset. A few areas have seen localized flooding due to heavier rain this afternoon. Temperatures this evening are in the middle 70s in areas which received rain to the upper 80s in dry areas. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s.

Saturday we will see a chance for scattered storms during the morning hours. A few of the storms will move across the Heartland during the predawn hours. Gusty winds will be possible with the stronger storms. After the morning thunderstorms move out of the area we will become partly cloudy with a few isolated afternoon storms developing. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

Sunday looks to be drier across the Heartland with only a slim chance for a pop up storm. It will be much warmer across the area with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures approaching 90 degrees. The heat index will be near 100 degrees Sunday afternoon.

