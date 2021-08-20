Safe House for Women changing name to better reflect those they serve
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Safe House for Women announced it will be changing its name.
Effective September 1, it will be known as the Safe House of Southeast Missouri.
According to the non-profit agency on Facebook, for the past several years they have served a growing number of male victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, dating violence and stalking.
