Safe House for Women changing name to better reflect those they serve

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Safe House for Women announced it will be changing its name.

Effective September 1, it will be known as the Safe House of Southeast Missouri.

According to the non-profit agency on Facebook, for the past several years they have served a growing number of male victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, dating violence and stalking.

