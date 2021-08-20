Police looking for missing Murray, Ky. woman
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is looking for a missing woman.
According to police, Susie Len Miller, 70, was described as 6-feet tall and 275 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants and a gray sweater.
Police say she was last seen around noon on Friday, August 20 near the Murray Calloway County Hospital driving a 2007 silver Chevrolet Uplander with a Kentucky license plate of 025ZTM.
They said Miller has been diagnosed with dementia.
If you see her, you’re asked to call the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621 or your local law enforcement agency.
