Paducah hospitals reportedly near all-time high for COVID-19 patients

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in their region, two Paducah hospitals are urging the community to follow COVID-19 protocols.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in their region, two Paducah hospitals are urging the community to follow COVID-19 protocols.

“Today, we are at a near all-time high for COVID-19 inpatients, with 41 positive patients in the hospital. Our previous high for COVID-19 patients was 43. We are rapidly approaching critical care capacity and we need our community’s help to stop the spread so we can continue caring for all the patients who come to us,” said Mercy Health – Kentucky Chief Clinical Officer Jenny Franke, MD.

“Baptist Health Paducah is reaching a significant stage in its fight against COVID-19. Testing, numbers of people diagnosed with COVID-19, and hospitalizations are at all-time highs. Now, more than ever, we need the public’s help with masking, distancing and most importantly, getting vaccinated. Bed capacity, in particular our ICU bed capacity, has almost reached its limit. Hospitals across the state and nation are strained, but we are diligently working every day to be able to provide care to our community. Please support our doctors, nurses and the entire medical community, in the coming weeks,” said Brad Housman, Chief Medical Officer, Baptist Health Paducah.

Baptist Health and Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital urged residents to follow protocols including:

  • Avoid large gatherings
  • Wear masks
  • Maintain social distancing
  • Wash your hands frequently

They also urged anyone who has yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to do so.

