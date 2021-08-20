Missouri Attorney General obtains preliminary injunction against St. Louis County mask mandate

(KFVS) - A circuit court entered a preliminary injunction against St. Louis County on Thursday.

In a statement, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said this prevents the county from enforcing the mask mandate.

Schmitt filed suit in July over the mask mandates.

“The people prevailed yet again against County Executive Page and his health department for attempting to impose their will illegally on the people of St. Louis County,” Schmitt said.

The mask mandate was set forth on July 26.

