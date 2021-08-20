Memphis Grizzlies to stop in Murray, Cape Girardeau on caravan tour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Memphis Grizzlies will make stops in Murray and Cape Girardeau as part of their annual regional caravan tour.

See how to buy tickets here.

The Grizzlies will tour the Mid-South starting on August 27 in Jackson, Mississippi. They will continue throughout August and September with other stops in Birmingham, Ala.; Little Rock, Ark.; Jonesboro, Ark.; Nashville, Tenn.; Jackson, Tenn.; Murray, Ky. and Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The caravan includes the Grizzlies Entertainment Teams and meet and greet opportunities with Memphis hustle guard Shaq Buchanan, as well as other special guests.

