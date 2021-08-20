Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Memphis Grizzlies to stop in Murray, Cape Girardeau on caravan tour

The Memphis Grizzlies will make stops in Murray and Cape Girardeau as part of their annual...
The Memphis Grizzlies will make stops in Murray and Cape Girardeau as part of their annual regional caravan tour. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Memphis Grizzlies will make stops in Murray and Cape Girardeau as part of their annual regional caravan tour.

See how to buy tickets here.

The Grizzlies will tour the Mid-South starting on August 27 in Jackson, Mississippi. They will continue throughout August and September with other stops in Birmingham, Ala.; Little Rock, Ark.; Jonesboro, Ark.; Nashville, Tenn.; Jackson, Tenn.; Murray, Ky. and Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The caravan includes the Grizzlies Entertainment Teams and meet and greet opportunities with Memphis hustle guard Shaq Buchanan, as well as other special guests.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A court upheld the conviction and 120-year sentence for Edward Lusk.
Court upholds 120-year prison sentence for Dexter, Mo. arsonist 3 years after appeal
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say
Current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky. Red indicates a high number of average daily cases.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

Latest News

Head coach Gary Carter explained what we can look for out of Murphysboro.
Heartland Football Friday preview: Murphysboro
The Kelly Hawks will host the football jamboree that will include the Scott City Rams, East...
Heartland Football Friday preview: Kelly
Heartland Football Friday preview: Murphysboro
Heartland Football Friday preview: Murphysboro
Heartland football Friday preview: Kelly.
Heartland Football Friday preview: Kelly