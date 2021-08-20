Man charged in murder of Brooklyn Officer Brian Pierce, Jr.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was charged with murder in connection to the death of Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce, Jr.

Caleb Campbell, 22, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, reckless homicide, failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officers.

According to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, he remains in custody in Missouri on unrelated charges.

Officer Brian Pierce, 24, was hit and killed while trying to deploy spike strips on the McKinley Bridge during a vehicle chase on Wednesday, August 4.

He previously served and volunteered with several agencies in southern Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.