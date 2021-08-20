Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man charged in murder of Brooklyn Officer Brian Pierce, Jr.

Caleb Campbell was charged with murder, reckless homicide and more in the death of Brooklyn...
Caleb Campbell was charged with murder, reckless homicide and more in the death of Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce, Jr.(St. Louis Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was charged with murder in connection to the death of Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce, Jr.

Caleb Campbell, 22, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, reckless homicide, failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officers.

According to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, he remains in custody in Missouri on unrelated charges.

Officer Brian Pierce, 24, was hit and killed while trying to deploy spike strips on the McKinley Bridge during a vehicle chase on Wednesday, August 4.

He previously served and volunteered with several agencies in southern Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A court upheld the conviction and 120-year sentence for Edward Lusk.
Court upholds 120-year prison sentence for Dexter, Mo. arsonist 3 years after appeal
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Every officer with the Venice Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus.
All officers at small Ill. police department infected with COVID-19
Current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky. Red indicates a high number of average daily cases.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Murray police are looking for missing woman Susie Len Miller.
Police looking for missing Murray, Ky. woman
A flash flood warning was issued for Cape Girardeau, Mo. until 8 p.m. on Friday.
Flash flood warning issued in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
A Cape Girardeau nursing home is putting more COVID-19 precautions in place.
Cape Girardeau nursing home putting COVID-19 precautions in place
Two Paducah hospitals say they are at a near all-time high for COVID-19 patients.
Paducah hospitals urge community to follow COVID-19 protocols