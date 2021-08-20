Heartland Votes
Ky. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife give update on mysterious bird illness

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said it has seen no definitive cases of the...
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said it has seen no definitive cases of the unexplained bird illness yet.(Photo of blue jay by Sally Lawler)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife shared an update on its Facebook page after an unexplained bird illness.

The department said it has seen no definitive cases of illness yet.

They said there have been 2,300 reports of sick or dying birds, as of Thursday, August 19, but few reports since June. Most of those reports, they said, were inconclusive or normal sources of death.

The department said staff will continue to review all reports.

As a result, they said citizens may resume using their bird feeders and bird baths.

They do recommend the following precautions:

  • Clean feeders and birdbaths weekly with a ~10% bleach solution (1 part bleach, 9 parts water), rinse with water and allow to air dry
  • Do not touch birds. Wear disposable gloves to pick up dead birds, or place an inverted plastic bag over your hand to avoid direct contact with a bird
  • Keep pets (including birds) away from sick or dead wild birds

Back in June, the department said they received reports of birds with swollen eyes, crusty discharge and neurological signs were reported in Jefferson, Kenton and Boon Counties.

Wildlife agencies in Indiana; Maryland; Ohio; Virginia; Washington, D.C. and West Virginia received similar reports.

