Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld

SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may take several weeks.(CNN/KGTV)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) – SeaWorld said a 6-year-old female orca died Thursday.

Animal care specialists and veterinarians started treating Amaya after she began showing signs of illness on Wednesday, SeaWorld said.

The killer whale’s condition continued to decline rapidly, and her death was sudden and unexpected.

SeaWorld said this is a very difficult time for those who knew and loved Amaya, who inspired millions of people to appreciate and learn more about orcas.

The specialists who cared for her are heartbroken.

SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may take several weeks.

Amaya was the youngest orca at SeaWorld. Both she and her parents live in SeaWorld San Diego.

Copyright 2021 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A court upheld the conviction and 120-year sentence for Edward Lusk.
Court upholds 120-year prison sentence for Dexter, Mo. arsonist 3 years after appeal
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky. Red indicates a high number of average daily cases.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say

Latest News

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is planning to hold a free COVID-19 testing...
Free COVID-19 testing event scheduled in Sikeston
President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden to address chaotic Afghanistan evacuation amid criticism
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface
The Cairo Historical Preservation Project, Inc. (TCHPP) announced the organization has been...
Cairo Historical Preservation Project, Inc. awarded grant