Jackson Fire Dept. looking to upgrade Fire Station 1

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Jackson is looking to update one of its fire stations.

The upgrade would create more room, and safer living quarters for firefighters.

”What we’d like to see is focusing on the health and safety of our firefighters,” said Jackson fire Chief Jason Mouser.

Right now, those firefighters are staying in somewhat cramped quarters when they’re on call.

Chief Mouser said it’s his priority to build a larger and safer facility for Fire Station 1.

“The large part of the health and safety of our firefighters now a days is cancer prevention, and this will help us and establish hopefully zones and a clean zone just to ensure the safety of our firefighters,” said Fire Chief Jason Mouser.

Mouser said he wants additional storage for firefighting gear.

“Currently, our turnout gear is stored in the apparatus bay with our apparatus and the decent smoke coming in and out. It needs to be more in the transition zone between our clean area and what we consider our dirty area where we come in off of structure fires,” he said.

The fire station renovation will happen in two phases.

“The first part would be defining what you need and seeing what it would cost and then arranging the financing for it,” said George Harris.

Harris is helping with the project.

“Once you get through all of that then less than two years probably to build the facility itself,” Harris said.

When they’re not responding to emergencies, firefighters spend a lot of time there.

“They put in their 8 to 12 hours of work, cook two to three meals and hopefully get 8 or so hours of sleep throughout the night so it’s just accommodating all the needs of our staff,” said Mouser.

