Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 24,682 new cases of COVID-19 over past week

The COVID-19 community transmission map of Illinois, as of Friday, August 20.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 24,682 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, August 20, including 126 additional deaths.

That’s since the department’s last reporting on Friday, August 13.

They said more than 77 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 60 percent of Illinois adults are full vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,482,369 cases, including 23,717 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 2,000 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 468 patients were in the ICU and 234 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 13-19 is 6.1 percent. However, regional seven-day test positivity averages range from 4.2 percent to 10.4 percent.

A total of 13,745,822 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 33,564 doses.

Since reporting on Friday, Aug. 13, 234,949 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

