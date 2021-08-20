Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Hurricane watch issued as TS Henri tracks toward New England

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch has been issued for Tropical Storm Henri as the system appears to be heading toward New England.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Henri is on track to begin impacting the region by Sunday.

The hurricane watch covers parts of New York’s Long Island, and coastal Connecticut and Massachusetts. Forecasters say the main threats are storm surge, wind and rain.

Henri is out at sea in the Atlantic Ocean and heading west, but is expected to make a turn toward the north and approach the New England coast.

It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A court upheld the conviction and 120-year sentence for Edward Lusk.
Court upholds 120-year prison sentence for Dexter, Mo. arsonist 3 years after appeal
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky. Red indicates a high number of average daily cases.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say

Latest News

A CNN crew encountered desperate people in Afghanistan outside the Kabul airport
'Unimaginable desperation' in Afghanistan as peope try to flee Taliban
People wait in long lines outside the Kabul Airport on Friday to escape Afghanistan.
US scrambles to speed Afghanistan airlift despite Taliban, chaos
The dairyman of over 25 years never made it to work on Saturday because he was helping someone...
Family mourns man who died saving co-worker from Arizona flood
Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
GOP governors, school districts battle over mask mandates