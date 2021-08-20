Humid Today With Sct’d Storms

Heartland Votes
Patchy To Dense Fog This AM.....
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:06 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Patchy fog with isolated areas of dense fog this morning. Most areas will remain dry, but there is a small chance of an isolated shower during the early hours. Temperatures will start the day in the low 70s with isolated northern locations in the upper 60s, but it will be very humid everywhere. Partly cloudy skies may turn to mostly cloudy in some locations as scattered storms start to develop heading into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with heat index values in the 90s.

Heading into early Saturday, we will monitor a storm complex off to our northwest that could bring heavy rain and gusty winds early in the morning. Additional storms may develop Saturday afternoon too. Sunday will be the drier day of the weekend, but temps will be warmer in the low 90s.

Next week, the low 90s will dominate with heat index values back from 100-105F.

-Lisa

