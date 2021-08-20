Heartland News on KFVS12 wins Best Newscast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland News on KFVS12 has been named “Best Newscast in Missouri” by the Missouri Broadcasters Association.

The 1st Place honor in the “Best Newscast” category was part of the annual MBA Awards presented earlier this month at their convention held in Branson.

“It’s an honor to be named Best Newscast from the MBA,” said Chris Conroy, vice president and general manager for KFVS12. “It’s even more of an honor that our viewers trust us day in and day out as their choice for important local news and weather information.”

Approximately 900 entries were submitted from television and radio stations throughout Missouri. Heartland News was also honored by the MBA in the category of “Feature Reporting.”

“2020 was a very challenging year. To be honored as the Best Newscast in Missouri in our division is a tribute to the staff,” added Roger Seay, news director for KFVS12. “The reporting they do to keep the Heartland informed and safe every day is truly outstanding.”

The Missouri Broadcasters’ Association was established in 1948 and today serves more than 350 radio and television stations with listeners and viewers in Missouri.

“In a very challenging year, local radio and television stations admirably served the citizens of Missouri with immediate, trusted local news, weather, sports and entertainment and we were happy to honor their achievements,” said Mark Gordon, Missouri Broadcasters Association president and CEO.

