Heartland Football Friday preview: Murphysboro

By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Like teams in southeast Missouri, squads in southern Illinois kick of the regular season on Friday, August 27.

The Murphysboro Red Devils open up at home against Carbondale.

It’s always a great rivalry game and the players can’t wait to get things started.

Head coach Gary Carter explained what we can look for out of Murphysboro.

“We got good speed,” he said. “I feel good about the guys that showed the kids that are here are all in.”

The Murphysboro and Carbondale game will start at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.

