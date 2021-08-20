Heartland football Friday preview: Kelly.

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Hawks had quite a season one year ago.

They lost some really good players, but return some outstanding talent, as well.

They’ll learn more at Friday night’s jamboree.

“Our biggest things on jamborees is to get a look at our young guys, see if they can contribute, see if the young guys and if the upperclassmen for the first time, ready for starting role and the biggest thing is to hit someone other than us,” said head coach Lance Powers.

“It’s been a great week of practice, last week,” he continued. “Great attitude, great effort every day. That’s all we ask from them. Bring your best and great senior leadership lie last year.”

What are the Hawks goals?

“Win the conference and have a deep playoff run,” said Ty Powers, high school senior.

“Have a winning season, win conference, go far in districts,” said Conner Johnson, high school senior.

The Kelly Hawks will host the football jamboree that will include the Scott City Rams, East Prairie Eagles and St. Vincent Indians.

It’s just one of several that will be featured on Heartland Football Friday.

