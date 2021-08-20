Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland Football Friday to feature Missouri Jamborees, Illinois previews

Heartland Sports
Heartland Sports
By Todd Richards
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The 25th year of Heartland Football Friday kicks off Friday August 20th on Heartland News at 10.

Opening night will feature Jamboree highlights from teams in Southeast Missouri, regular season play from teams in Western Kentucky and Illinois high school football previews.

Here’s a look at some of the featured games tomorrow night on Heartland Football Friday.

KY Regular season:

Graves County at Mayfield @ 7:00 p.m.

Missouri Jamborees:

Kelly Jamboree @ 6:00 p.m.

Teams: Scott City, East Prairie, St. Vincent and Kelly

Hayti Jamboree @ 6:00 p.m.

Teams: Cape Central, Kennett, NMCC and Hayti

Dexter Jamboree @ 6:00 p.m.

Teams: Poplar Bluff, Fredericktown, Caruthersville and Dexter

Illinois Previews:

Anna-Jonesboro and Murphysboro

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans
The Girl Scouts announced a new cookie for the 2022 season.
Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2022 season
A court upheld the conviction and 120-year sentence for Edward Lusk.
Court upholds 120-year prison sentence for Dexter, Mo. arsonist 3 years after appeal
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Linda McAlister has been missing since August 12.
Wayne County Sheriff’s office says missing Piedmont woman has been found

Latest News

Missouri Attorney General obtains preliminary injunction against St. Louis County mask mandate
Even more people will be able to get booster shots as early as next month.
What about J&J boosters?
Gov. Beshear announces “Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week”
Egyptian health department had its first Booster clinic for the immunocompromised.
Booster shot offered at Egyptian Health Dept. in Illinois