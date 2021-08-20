Heartland Football Friday to feature Missouri Jamborees, Illinois previews

(KFVS) - The 25th year of Heartland Football Friday kicks off Friday August 20th on Heartland News at 10.

Opening night will feature Jamboree highlights from teams in Southeast Missouri, regular season play from teams in Western Kentucky and Illinois high school football previews.

Here’s a look at some of the featured games tomorrow night on Heartland Football Friday.

KY Regular season:

Graves County at Mayfield @ 7:00 p.m.

Missouri Jamborees:

Kelly Jamboree @ 6:00 p.m.

Teams: Scott City, East Prairie, St. Vincent and Kelly

Hayti Jamboree @ 6:00 p.m.

Teams: Cape Central, Kennett, NMCC and Hayti

Dexter Jamboree @ 6:00 p.m.

Teams: Poplar Bluff, Fredericktown, Caruthersville and Dexter

Illinois Previews:

Anna-Jonesboro and Murphysboro

