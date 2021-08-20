Gov. Beshear announces “Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week”

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear has announced next week will be Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week.

The observance will begin on August 22.

“Kentucky’s health care teams are tired. They are overworked and have been for 17 months. We have asked a lot of them, and they have stepped up yet again to work countless hours to save lives in every corner of the commonwealth. Now, we need to lift them up,” Beshear said.

As of Thursday, 2,436,044 Kentucky residents have gotten their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

