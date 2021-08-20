Free COVID-19 testing event scheduled in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is planning to hold a free COVID-19 testing event in Sikeston on Wednesday, August 25.

Testing will take place at the YMCA parking lot from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

No pre-registration or appointment is needed.

The event comes after a DHSS wastewater testing report suggested there has been a possible increase in COVID-19 transmission in Scott County over the last several weeks.

DHSS said the testing may have also found traces of the Delta variant.

The Scott County Health Department and DHSS are urging people to get tested, regardless of their symptoms.

For more information on this event and other free COVID-19 testing in Missouri, click here or call 877-435-8411.

