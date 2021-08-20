First Alert: Scattered storms this afternoon

(KFVS) - Patchy fog with isolated areas of dense fog could impact some morning commutes due to reduced visibility.

Most areas will remain dry, but there is a small chance of an isolated shower during the early hours.

Wake-up temperatures are very humid in the low 70s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon with scattered storms possible.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with heat index values in the 90s.

Heading into early Saturday, the First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring a storm complex off to our northwest that could bring heavy rain and gusty winds early in the morning.

More storms could also develop Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be dry, but temps will be warmer in the low 90s.

Next week, the low 90s return with heat index values back to 100-105 degrese.

