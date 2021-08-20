Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Scattered storms this afternoon

A beautiful view of a farm in Oak Ridge, Mo.
A beautiful view of a farm in Oak Ridge, Mo.((Source: CNews/Kristi Watson))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Patchy fog with isolated areas of dense fog could impact some morning commutes due to reduced visibility.

Most areas will remain dry, but there is a small chance of an isolated shower during the early hours.

Wake-up temperatures are very humid in the low 70s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon with scattered storms possible.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with heat index values in the 90s.

Heading into early Saturday, the First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring a storm complex off to our northwest that could bring heavy rain and gusty winds early in the morning.

More storms could also develop Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be dry, but temps will be warmer in the low 90s.

Next week, the low 90s return with heat index values back to 100-105 degrese.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A court upheld the conviction and 120-year sentence for Edward Lusk.
Court upholds 120-year prison sentence for Dexter, Mo. arsonist 3 years after appeal
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky. Red indicates a high number of average daily cases.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Humid Today With Sct’d Storms
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered storms possible tomorrow.
Isolated showers and storms are possible, especially during the afternoon.
First Alert: Warm, humid and rainy today
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Outlook