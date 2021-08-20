First Alert Friday Forecast

Warm, humid and unsettled weather will continue for the next couple of days, before we turn dryer and hotter for next week. Today and tomorrow will be very humid, but with highs of about 85 to 90. Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely today, tonight and into Saturday. We are not outlooked for severe, but a few strong storms and heavy downpours will be possible. Behind a weak upper system, we’ll be drier on Sunday.

A major upper ridge will build right over our area for next week. This will lead to days of hot, humid and mainly dry weather. There may be some isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening hours, but overall rain chances look pretty low. The major issue will be the heat and humidity, with highs of about 90 to 95, and afternoon H.I. numbers of well over 100. After-school sports will likely be affected.

