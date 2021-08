ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reports there are 63 residents of their region who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In Saline County, there are 12 females and 23 males who have tested positive.

In Gallatin County there are five females and four males.

In White County, there are eight females and 10 males.

