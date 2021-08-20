Cairo Historical Preservation Project, Inc. awarded grant

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Cairo Historical Preservation Project, Inc. (TCHPP) announced the organization has been awarded $2,500 in grant funding from Landmarks Illinois.

TCHPP said the funding will be used to help pay for repair work on a portion of the Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church roof.

“TCHPP is pleased to receive this grant award and the funds nicely coordinate with our mission of preserving and protecting historic spaces in Cairo,” stated Don Patton, President of The Cairo Historical Preservation Project, Inc.

The organization said it is also looking to find more funding for other historic spaces in Cairo, such as Magnolia Manor, Cairo Public Library and the Custom House.

