Booster shot offered at Egyptian Health Dept. in Illinois

By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - Egyptian Health department in Eldorado, Illinois is holding a Covid 19 booster shot clinic for the immunocompromised. As positive cases within the community continue to rise, health officials are encouraging a third vaccination.

“I came today to get he booster for Moderna to help keep others safe and boost my immune system,” said Saline County resident Amanda Boone. She’s getting the shot for herself, and those she cares about.

“You never know what the next person is going through and I’ve worked with the public. So, therefore I don’t want to catch it and spread it to someone.”

She’s happy to be one of the first people to get the booster and hope others will follow. “We can only do so much as parents and grandparents. If we get ourselves vaccinated, that’s a step in the right direction. Wear a mask, sanitize, any precaution you can take you want to take them to keep your children, your grandchildren, your neighbors kids. To keep everybody safe.”

Marketing coordinator Holly Frymire said, with more positive cases in the county, the immunocompromised are first in line to get the booster. “And individual who has been receiving cancer treatment. For tumors or for cancers of the blood. Also for anybody has received a transplant or taking medicines that suppress your immune system.”

Along with other requirements such as various transplants or HIV infections, she says the booster shot is readily available 28 days after your second dose. “Our end goal is to have healthy people and as healthy a community as we can.”

The booster shot vaccine clinic will be offered at both the Egyptian and Carmine Health departments on Thursdays from 1 to 6 pm.

