Barkley Regional Airport to receive additional $10M for new terminal project

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah will receive a second installment of $10 million in federal funding to go toward constructing a new airport terminal.

In a released statement, Senator Mitch McConnell and Congressman James Comer said they contacted the Federal Aviation Administration to advocate for this funding, which comes from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

“This tremendous federal investment in Barkley Regional Airport is critical for transportation and job creation in West Kentucky, and further solidifies Paducah as an important economic driver in middle America,” said Rep. Comer.

The $42 million project will replace the current building, which has been in use for 67 years.

The project is scheduled to be completed by early 2023.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.