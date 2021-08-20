Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Barkley Regional Airport to receive additional $10M for new terminal project

Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah will receive a second installment of $10 million in federal...
Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah will receive a second installment of $10 million in federal funding to go toward constructing a new airport terminal.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah will receive a second installment of $10 million in federal funding to go toward constructing a new airport terminal.

In a released statement, Senator Mitch McConnell and Congressman James Comer said they contacted the Federal Aviation Administration to advocate for this funding, which comes from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

“This tremendous federal investment in Barkley Regional Airport is critical for transportation and job creation in West Kentucky, and further solidifies Paducah as an important economic driver in middle America,” said Rep. Comer.

The $42 million project will replace the current building, which has been in use for 67 years.

The project is scheduled to be completed by early 2023.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A court upheld the conviction and 120-year sentence for Edward Lusk.
Court upholds 120-year prison sentence for Dexter, Mo. arsonist 3 years after appeal
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say
Current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky. Red indicates a high number of average daily cases.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

Latest News

The 1st Place honor in the “Best Newscast” category was part of the annual MBA Awards presented...
Heartland News on KFVS12 wins Best Newscast
The Memphis Grizzlies will make stops in Murray and Cape Girardeau as part of their annual...
Memphis Grizzlies to stop in Murray, Cape Girardeau on caravan tour
SSM Health is revising its visitor policy throughout their health care sites, including Good...
SSM Health revises visitor policy
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is planning to hold a free COVID-19 testing...
Free COVID-19 testing event scheduled in Sikeston